As a reminder to the staff, in line with the mood of the nation, Air India has issued an advisory to its crew staff members to say Jai Hind after every inflight announcement. A similar advisory was issued by the carrier's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani to pilots during his first stint at the airline in May 2016.

Director Operations, Air India, Amitabh Singh has stated that the present advisory issued by him is necessary to all crew of Air India to announce Jai Hind at the end of every announcement.

