Air India Derosters 3 Cabin Crew For Aircraft Door Lapses

Air India has derostered three cabin crew members following an incident involving the incorrect opening of a door on a Boeing 777 aircraft, which resulted in the automatic deployment of emergency slides. This occurred on September 15 when flight AI 176 landed in Bangalore after arriving from San Francisco.

According to sources, the crew reported a technical issue where one of the doors was not opening correctly upon landing. In a serious safety breach, the door was opened while in armed mode, triggering the emergency slides to deploy.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the technical issue and stated that it was addressed promptly. “The crew operating the flight reported a problem with one of the doors not functioning as expected upon landing. The situation was handled quickly, allowing passengers to disembark, and the aircraft was later cleared for further operations,” the spokesperson said.

Engineers were subsequently called to remove and replace the damaged emergency slides, leading to delays for the next scheduled flight from Bangalore to San Francisco. While Air India did not comment on the derostering of the crew, they noted that there was no damage to the aerobridge and that regulatory authorities had been notified as required.