Several domestic and international flights of Air India were delayed after SITA server got crashed. Due to the long delay in Air India flights, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airports across the globe.

Air India flights across the world were affected on Saturday after airline’s main server crashed, reports said. The reports say that hundreds of passengers were stranded at airports across the globe because of a problem in the SITA server, which is an air transport communications and information technology management main server. Passengers complained about the flight delay and shared pictures and videos of crowded airports.

A passenger shared a photo of the crowd on Twitter and said that at least 2,000 people in Mumbai airport have been waiting because of the SITA software shutdown all over India.

Briefing about the incident, an Air India spokesperson said SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation has been affected. Airline’s technical teams are working on the problem and soon the systems may be recovered. He also apologised for the inconvenience to the passengers.

The glitch in the server occurred at around 3:30 am today. Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told media that the airline’s passenger’s system is down and will be restored soon.

This is the second incident when Air India flights got delayed due to the server crash. Earlier, a similar incident took place on June 23 last year, when Air India’s 25 flights were delayed due to a technical glitch in the airline’s check-in software.

Air India on Friday announced that from May 1, if a customer wants to cancel or make changes in the flight schedule within 24 hours of booking, he will not be charged any fee said reports. reports,

The facility comes with some condition, it will be available only if the flight is scheduled at least seven days after the booking date. The provisions in the passenger charter has been implemented by the national carrier through the aforementioned decision that will come into effect from May 1.

Here’s how passengers are reacting to the Air India flight delay on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook:

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

@airindiain passengers unable to checkin at Sydney airport .reason. airindia system issues. pic.twitter.com/2METzywnBP — pa (@pratishrut) April 27, 2019

#airindia System failure what the heck !! Hand written boarding pass ! I have never seen it. This is really #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/n8ggyB60Gt — bishi (@biswajithvk) April 27, 2019

Server down or (planning for) shut down?

After #JetAirways coming to a grinding halt, Now #AirIndia services affected worldwide due to server 'glitch'… pic.twitter.com/Gf2vp5zjpd — sudeep tripathi (@sudiptripathi) April 27, 2019

Yesterday full of praise that #airindia AirIndia improved service and suddenly there is server shut down. Yes no conspiracies!! — Naveen H (@naveenha) April 27, 2019

Air India – you gotta take responsibility of the passengers who booked your flight tickets. Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service. #airindia #outage #mumbait2 #sitasoftwareoutage pic.twitter.com/tuusueI4dG — Manish (@mani_8612) April 27, 2019

#airindia no flight information server down since 3.20 am . In this era of technology ,it's pathetic that it takes this long to fix the bug #mumbaiairport #feelinghelpless pic.twitter.com/2GEaTGNQ0h — DR PARUL JAISWAL (@PARULAVIN) April 27, 2019

