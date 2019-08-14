Air India flight AI 033 which took off from Mumbai on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019, around 3 am was forced to abort landing at the last minute while landing in Dabolim (Goa) as stray dogs were seen trespassing into the runway, Navy issued a statement. It was reported by the ATC about the presence of dogs on the runway.

However, the aircraft was recovered safely in the 2nd approach. Since it was night hours, no dogs were sighted by ATC (Air Traffic Controller) and runway controller.

Besides this, the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat took to Twitter to put the light on the matter in which he had quoted a friend’s experience who was a passenger on the flight. Kamat tweeted will DGCA take note of this serious lapse. Every time, the safety of the passengers have bene put at risk. He also urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the same tweet to take cognizance and act.

While speaking to INS Hansa (near Dabolim), Navy said that it has taken proactive measures to reduce dog menace after the employment of manpower during daylight hours, adjacent to the runway to chase away dogs and birds.

Additionally, not just that, an MoU has also been signed with the state government under they can sterilise and relocate up to 200 dogs from the vicinity of the runway, the Navy said.

This is not the first time that dog menace has come to the limelight. There had been several cases which have been made headlines to shed light on the dog menace.

Director of Goa Airport Gagan Malik said he was not aware of the incident since the Airport Authority of India only controls the terminal and not air traffic.

