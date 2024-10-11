Air India Express Flight IX 613 Lands Safely In Trichy After Mid-Air Emergency; 141 Passengers Safe

An Air India flight, carrying 141 passengers, has safely landed at Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) airport in Tamil Nadu after declaring a mid-air emergency on Friday evening due to a hydraulic failure.

The Air India Express Flight IX 613, carrying 141 passengers, has landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport after declaring a mid-air emergency due to a landing gear issue. The flight, which had experienced a malfunction with its landing gear, was closely monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) throughout the situation. Fortunately, all passengers onboard are now safe, and the flight landed without further complications.

Tamil Nadu CM Tweets

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted “I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance. I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing.”

Hydraulic Failure and Landing Gear Issue

The emergency was declared when the aircraft encountered problems with the hydraulic system, which controls vital components such as the landing gear, brakes, and flaps. A hydraulic failure can hinder the plane’s ability to perform a smooth landing. According to officials, the flight crew immediately alerted air traffic control to the issue and initiated standard emergency procedures.

Monitoring and Precautions Taken

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was actively monitoring the situation as the aircraft circled the airspace over Tiruchirappalli to burn off fuel in preparation for a safe landing. The airport was placed on high alert, with emergency services and necessary precautions in place.

The Trichy District Collector reassured the public by stating, “The flight is circling to empty fuel, and as a precautionary measure, we have ambulances and rescue teams on standby.”

Successful Landing and Safety Measures

In the end, the plane was able to land safely at Tiruchirappalli airport. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries to the passengers or crew. As a precautionary measure, 18 fire engines were stationed at the airport, and ambulances remained on standby in case of any further incidents. The safe landing of Air India Express Flight IX 613 marks the resolution of what had initially appeared to be a potentially serious emergency.

DGCA & Authorities’ Role in Ensuring Safety

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) acknowledged the preparedness of the airport and authorities, with the DGCA closely monitoring the situation. The Director General of Civil Aviation also noted that the landing gear issue was successfully resolved, and the flight was able to land normally without any further complications.

