An Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit a compound wall at Trichy Airport on Thursday and was diverted to Mumbai later, reports said. The Dubai-bound plane hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy airport and was damaged under the belly. However, it was declared was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport. However, the actual cause of the accident is yet to be known. An internal inquiry has been ordered and co-pilot has been de-rostered until the investigation is done.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which investigates aviation accidents and incidents, has been informed about the incident. Air India, in its official statement, said all passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport, adding that another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged.

It is reported that there no injury of any kind in the incident. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

