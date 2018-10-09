Air India on Tuesday insulted the disabled national awardee Vivek Joshi by making him wait for 2 hours at the Mumbai Airport, say reports. Vivek Joshi alleged that the airline's staff demanded money for providing a wheelchair and told him to stand in a queue. Hours later, Air India issued a statement saying that officials will talk to concerned passenger and an investigation is underway regarding the matter.

Victim Vivek Joshi said, “I travel a lot but It never happens in other airlines. The behaviour of the AI staff was also very rude towards me. I was asked to deposit my luggage without any assistant. They asked for money to give a wheelchair.”

Hours after the incident, Air India took cognizance to the matter and issued a statement on their website. The Air India in a post said, “This is very unfortunate. We are investigation the entire matter. Will also speak to the concerned passenger in this regard.” Now he demands action from govt against the staff.”

Earlier, an Air India plane had faced turbulent for 10 to 15 minutes during a flight from Amritsar to Delhi. In the terrifying incident, 3 passengers were injured. The inside part of the window panel came off and few of the oxygen masks fell off, say reports.

Reports said that the authorities in coordination with the airline and aviation agencies are probing the matter. “This was a freak high-level turbulence. AI and Directorate General of Civil Aviation are probing it,” a senior AI official told media.

