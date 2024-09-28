Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

The passenger shared her experience on X, noting that a cockroach was found in the omelette and that her 2-year-old child had already eaten more than half of it, leading to food poisoning.

An Air India passenger has reported discovering a cockroach in an omelette served during her flight from Delhi to New York. In response, the airline stated that it is addressing the issue with its catering service provider for a thorough investigation.

“We are aware of a social media post by a passenger about a foreign object found in the meal on AI 101, which was operating from DEL to JFK on September 17, 2024,” an Air India spokesperson said, expressing concern over the incident.

She included a video and photos of the meal and tagged Air India, the aviation regulator DGCA, and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu in her post.

In its statement, Air India conveyed its concern for the customer’s experience and confirmed that it has contacted the catering provider to investigate the matter further. “We will take the necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, the airline emphasized that it collaborates with reputable caterers who supply meals to leading airlines worldwide, adhering to strict standard operating procedures and multiple quality checks to ensure the safety and quality of the food served to passengers.