Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed that two investigation teams from Air India and the Airport Authority of India are to leave for the site of the accident on Saturday, as an Air India Express flight under the Vande Bharat Mission carrying around 190 passengers from Dubai crashed in Kozhikode's Karipur Airport killing 19 including both the pilots.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that two investigation teams from Air India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will leave for Kozhikode on Saturday to probe the plane crash in Kerala.

“Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiain @AAI_Official and AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hours and 05.00 hours. Everyone has now been rescued from the aircraft. Rescue operations are now complete. Injured being treated at various city hospitals,” Puri said in a tweet.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved families, the Minister said, “As per the flight manifest there were 190 people on flight AXB-1344 including 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, 4 cabin crew and 2 pilots. Unfortunately, 16 people have lost their lives. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

At least 16 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode rises to 16,” the DGCA said in a statement.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries.

