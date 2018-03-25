National carrier Air India in their response to an RTI application claimed that they had instructions from the Prime Minister's office to not disclose information of PM Narendra Modi's foreign trips. Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra had sought information about Modi's flight details but he confirmed that Air India didn't abide to the RTI law and refused details of the costing and PM Modi's company on the trips.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits abroad through national carrier Air India cannot be disclosed through Right To Information (RTI) due to certain security reasons. Air India refused to release details of cost of PM’s foreign visits on instructions from the PMO office and confirmed that the information cannot be shared due to its sensitivity. An RTI activist who sought the details of PM’s trips was denied by Air India under the transparency law, in their response to the activist Air India stated that they had instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office to not reveal information of PM’s trips.

Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra in his RTI application dated February 2, 2018, sought details of invoices generated by Air Indian for PM Modi’s trips outside the country since November 2016 and the dates on which the bills were forwarded to the External Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry. In their response to the RTI Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) refused to present the asked information and attached an email communication dated 26 November 2016 sent by the PMO in its response as an explanation.

According to Batra, the response said disclosure of PM’s flight information may have security implications, “Records pertaining to PM’s flight have certain information which may have security implications and are, hence, exempted from disclosure under clause (g) of Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, 2005. As such, the Air India is advised not to disclose information relating to PM’s flight to such RTI queries,” said the response from the national carrier.

Batra who in his RTI application had mentioned that he wanted to know the reason behind significant delays in settling PM Modi’s foreign flight bills as Air India is largely dependable on taxpayers money, “It is observed that still there are considerable delays in settling the chartered flight bills and invoices of Air India in respect of foreign tours of the PM. On the other hand, Air India is being bailed out with huge taxpayers’ money,” he had mentioned in his RTI query.

Not satisfied with Air India’s response, Batra once again wrote an email to seeking information under the RTI act. “I like to emphasise that there is no Provision in the Act to deny information without giving reasons as per section 7(1) of the Act or quoting CIC Orders or Court Orders for denial of Information. Incidentally, the information requested by me is being provided by even PMO, MoCA and MEA consequent to CIC Orders,” he wrote.

In their response to his email, Air India’s GR Vats said that they were willing to put out all the information that was available but they had instructions from the PMO to abide by section 7(1) of the act which didn’t allow Air India to share the information. “We never deny any information which is available as per our records of accounts Dept. As per provision in the Act we are not supposed to supply any copy of our document or as per section 7(1) of the Act. Which is informed by PMO,” said Air India in its second response to Batra.

The RTI act has provisions for exempting disclosure of sensitive information pertaining to the security and physical safety of any person, a source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes. Batra also revealed that after getting no information from Air India, he had written to the PMO deeming the matter as a ‘serious lapse and a violation of the RTI act but to no avail.

