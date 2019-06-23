Air India regional director for the eastern region, as well as captain Rohit Bhasin, has been suspended after getting caught shoplifting at a duty-free store at the Sydney Airport on June 22. Read the article to know more.

Rohit Bhasin, the Air India Regional Director for the Eastern Region, has reportedly been suspended after a complaint was filed against him by the Australasian regional manager for shoplifting. The captain allegedly picked up a wallet at the duty-free store at the Sydney Airport on June 22, this Saturday.

The pilot was supposed to fly from Sydney to Delhi a short while after he committed the felony. Bhasin has been placed under suspension while the situation undergoes an enquiry. In his defence officials have stated that Bhasin admitted that he was overwhelmed when he entered the TUMI outlet, a bags and accessories store.

The captain’s suspension was sanctioned by Air India Director (personnel) Amrita Sharan and he received a detailed notice regarding the same. The spokesperson of Air India, Dhananjay Kumar has stated that the airline does not tolerate acts of impropriety and lays the utmost stress on the proper conduct of staff.

Air India has suspended Captain Rohit Bhasin after a complaint was filed by Australian Regional Manager about shoplifting at Sydney airport's duty free shop.

Bhasin comes from a whole family of pilots with wife Nivedita Bhasin and son Rohan Bhasin also flying for Air India. His father, Captain Jai Dev Bhasin is also a former pilot for Indian Airlines. Not only this but his daughter is also a pilot for a private airline.

Similar incidents of improper behaviour have surfaced elsewhere as well. An Air India Captain apparently got into an altercation with a junior flight crew member on Monday at a Bengaluru airport after she refused to wash his lunch box. This resulted in the flight that was set to leave for Kolkata being delayed.

