Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Air India: What Did The Flight Radar Show Amid The Plane’s Hydraulic Failure?

Reports indicate that the flight encountered the landing gear issue mid-air and was diverted back to Trichy. To prepare for the landing, the plane circled above the city to reduce fuel, while airport authorities made arrangements for a possible belly landing, with over 20 fire engines on standby.

Air India: What Did The Flight Radar Show Amid The Plane's Hydraulic Failure?

An Air India Express B737-800 flight, IX613, traveling from Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, to Sharjah, declared a mid-air emergency due to a landing gear issue with 140 passengers onboard.

What Did The Flight Radar Show?

The plane hovered above Trichy for about two hours after departure, as shown by a flight radar tracker, reportedly to burn off fuel before attempting to land. Eventually, the aircraft made a safe landing at Trichy Airport on Friday night, October 11.

Reports indicate that the flight encountered the landing gear issue mid-air and was diverted back to Trichy. To prepare for the landing, the plane circled above the city to reduce fuel, while airport authorities made arrangements for a possible belly landing, with over 20 fire engines on standby.

Trichy Airport Director Gopalakrishnan confirmed, “Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and is rounding in air space to decrease the fuel before landing at Trichy airport. More than 20 ambulances and fire tenders are placed at the airport to make sure no big accident occurs.”

Following the safe landing, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed relief in a tweet: “I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance.”

He added, “I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing.”

MUST READ: What Happens When A Plane Suffers A Hydraulic Failure? 

Filed under

Air India flight radar Sharjah Trending news Trichy
