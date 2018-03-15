Air India's official Twitter handle, which was hacked by a Turkish group called I ayyAldAzt, has been restored. Air India spokesperson has confirmed the news that the airline's official Twitter account is fully functional now. All flights will be operating as per schedule. Air India has 1,47,000 followers on Twitter worldwide.

Shockingly, flag carrier airline of India, Air India had fallen prey to the trauma of being hacked. As per latest reports, the official Twitter handle of the airline got hacked on March 14th, 2018. The news flourished late midnight when the social media was abuzz with several tweets. One of the posts claimed that Air India cancelled all the flights bound towards their destinations. It read, “Last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines.” However, according to latest updates, the airline’s Twitter handle has been fully restored.

As per reports in a leading daily, the airlines confirmed through social media that everything has been resolved. They took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “Early today Air India twitter handle was hacked. We would like to inform our passengers, that the handle is fully functional now. Further, there is no cyber security threat on this handle and security measures have been taken. Thank you, Twitter, Twitter India.” Air India had earlier issued a statement that its Twitter handle @airtindiain was hacked by a Turkish group, I ayyAldAzt with intent to mislead passengers. The group even posted malicious messages on the Twitter handle, which has around 1,46,000 followers. They changed the official handle @airindiain to @airindiaTR.

The hacker’s group posted some pro-Turkish messages, which read, “Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured”. However, Air India actively took up the matter and has been able to restore the account after contacting Twitter authorities. Meanwhile, Air India has confirmed that All Air India flights are operating as per schedule.

