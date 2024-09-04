Air India’s Vizag-Bound Flight With 107 Passengers On Board Recieves Bomb Threat

An Air India flight traveling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat, triggering a high alert and emergency procedures at Visakhapatnam Airport.

An Air India flight traveling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat late Tuesday night, triggering a high alert and emergency procedures at Visakhapatnam Airport. Authorities conducted a thorough check of the aircraft upon landing, which eventually revealed the threat to be a hoax.

Bomb Threat Call Received by Delhi Police

The alarm was raised when Delhi Police received a bomb threat call and promptly informed Air India and Visakhapatnam Airport officials. Airport Director S Raja Reddy confirmed the incident, stating that immediate precautions were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members. “The flight landed safely, and after thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call,” Reddy told PTI. The aircraft had 107 passengers on board at the time.

Emergency Protocols Activated

Upon receiving the threat, security measures were swiftly implemented. After the aircraft landed safely at Visakhapatnam Airport, passengers were immediately deboarded, and the plane was moved to a secure area for a detailed inspection by security personnel, bomb disposal squads, and other relevant agencies.

“All passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was thoroughly inspected,” Reddy noted. “Nothing suspicious was found.” Authorities continued to maintain high vigilance during the inspection to rule out any potential risks.

Return Flight to Delhi Resumes After Clearance

After completing the safety checks and ensuring there were no threats, the airport authorities cleared the aircraft for its return journey to New Delhi. Boarding for the return flight commenced, and it was scheduled to depart around 12:30 am. The incident caused a delay, but operations resumed smoothly once the necessary security protocols were completed.

Authorities Reassure Passengers of Safety

Airport officials reassured passengers and the public that all necessary steps were taken to address the threat promptly and efficiently. The false alarm, while disruptive, highlighted the importance of stringent security measures in safeguarding the well-being of travelers. Authorities are now investigating the source of the hoax call and are expected to take legal action against those responsible.

Emphasis on Security and Safety Protocols

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by aviation security teams in managing threats that disrupt flight operations. The airport director emphasized that Visakhapatnam Airport remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for all its passengers.