Air Pollution Crisis: Over 7% of Deaths In Major Indian Cities Linked To Poor Air Quality, Delhi Hit Hardest

A recent study has revealed that over seven per cent of all deaths in 10 of India’s largest cities are attributable to air pollution. The findings highlight the severe impact of smog-filled environments, particularly in Delhi, which ranks among the worst in the world for air quality.

The comprehensive study, led by an Indian research team and published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, underscores the urgent need for action to combat air pollution. Researchers examined levels of PM2.5 pollutants, cancer-causing microparticles, in major cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, and Varanasi.

Between 2008 and 2019, the study found that more than 33,000 deaths annually were linked to PM2.5 exposure exceeding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limit of 15 micrograms per cubic meter. This represents 7.2 per cent of the total recorded deaths in these cities over the period.

Delhi emerged as the most affected city, with approximately 12,000 deaths per year — accounting for 11.5 per cent of the total deaths — attributed to air pollution. Even cities perceived to have better air quality, such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, showed high mortality rates due to PM2.5 exposure.

The researchers called for stricter air quality standards in India. The country’s current standard allows for 60 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter, which is four times higher than the WHO’s guideline.

Study co-author Joel Schwartz of Harvard University emphasized the life-saving potential of stricter regulations. “Lowering and enforcing the limit will save tens of thousands of lives per year,” he stated.

The study’s alarming findings highlight the need for immediate policy changes to address the escalating public health crisis caused by air pollution in India.

Show Full Article