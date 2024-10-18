Air Pollution: What Is The Solution?

As the season for heightened discussions on air pollution approaches, the issue once again takes center stage in public discourse and media reports across India. Despite a multitude of proposed solutions from experts, the problem persists, particularly given its severe implications for public health. While the adverse effects of air pollution are widely recognized, the path to effective solutions remains complex and challenging.

In July, the Minister of State for Health raised eyebrows in the Rajya Sabha by asserting that there is “no conclusive data available in the country” to directly link deaths and diseases solely to air pollution. This statement came in response to a query referencing a publication that estimated around 7 percent of daily deaths in major cities could be attributed to air quality issues. Following this, the minister outlined various steps taken by the government to combat air pollution, a typical response pattern to public health challenges that includes questioning data while listing initiatives—similar to reactions during the COVID pandemic and issues of malnutrition.

Understanding the Minister’s Perspective

The minister emphasized the phrase “direct correlation,” explaining that numerous factors contribute to diseases like heart conditions and cancer, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, diet, genetics, and occupational hazards. She argued that air pollution cannot be singled out as the sole culprit. While her point holds true across various health risk factors, it raises a crucial question: why are estimates related to tobacco-related illnesses widely accepted, yet those concerning air pollution are scrutinized?

Both tobacco smoke and air pollution consist of numerous harmful chemicals that can lead to various diseases. The distinction lies in the perception of exposure; tobacco use is viewed at an individual level, whereas air pollution is seen as a broader public health issue. This difference introduces various epidemiological and statistical challenges, as the association between tobacco use and health risks is significantly stronger, but air pollution affects a much larger population.

Epidemiological Considerations

Epidemiologists routinely account for multiple risk factors when examining the association between a specific risk factor and disease outcomes. They employ statistically robust methods to estimate the disease burden attributable to specific risks. While attributing individual deaths directly to air pollution is complex, it is indeed possible to ascertain morbidity and mortality rates at the population level.

Air pollution meets several epidemiological criteria for causation: a dose-response relationship (higher pollution levels correlate with increased health issues), biological plausibility (the known cellular mechanisms of pollutants), consistency across multiple studies, and a temporal relationship (exposure precedes the onset of disease). From an epidemiological standpoint, there is compelling evidence that allows for estimating the number of deaths attributable to air pollution.

The Need for Reliable Estimates

While this does not imply an endorsement of any specific estimates, a critical assessment of these figures is essential within the academic community. Different methodologies and assumptions underpin various estimates, leading to differing conclusions among researchers. It is the government’s duty to provide reliable and accurate estimates of public health problems or at least facilitate the data needed for researchers to generate these figures.

Reliable estimates are crucial for informed policy development and for effectively addressing health issues. The government should aim to generate and publicly share these estimates, encouraging expert commentary and suggestions for improvement in future assessments. Establishing a continuous mechanism for data collection, collation, and estimation concerning major public health issues is a necessary investment that both state and central governments must undertake.

