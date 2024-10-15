Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Gopal Rai recently announced the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR to address the alarming rise in air pollution levels.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently announced the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR to address the alarming rise in air pollution levels. This decision came after the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital exceeded 200, prompting immediate action.

“When the AQI rises above 200, GRAP Stage-I is activated. This stage primarily focuses on dust mitigation measures,” Rai explained. He emphasized the importance of monitoring waste burning and checking Pollution Under Control (PUC) certifications for vehicles.

Cooperation from Neighbouring States

Rai called for collaboration from neighbouring states, particularly those governed by the BJP. “Historically, the BJP’s Central government would conduct joint meetings on this issue, but such meetings have been lacking recently. Air pollution affects all of North India,” he stated.

In Noida, Regional Officer Utsav Sharma confirmed the rollout of GRAP Stage-I. “Restrictions have taken effect as pollution levels rise, and more measures will follow if necessary,” he noted.

Key Measures Under Stage-I

The specific actions now in place include:

Mechanical Sweeping and Water Sprinkling : Roads will undergo regular cleaning and dust suppression.

: Roads will undergo regular cleaning and dust suppression. Anti-Smog Guns : These will be deployed at major intersections to combat air pollution.

: These will be deployed at major intersections to combat air pollution. Ban on Waste Burning : The burning of waste is prohibited to minimize air contaminants.

: The burning of waste is prohibited to minimize air contaminants. Traffic Management : Efforts will be made to control traffic congestion, which contributes to pollution.

: Efforts will be made to control traffic congestion, which contributes to pollution. Vehicle Restrictions: Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years are banned.

Sharma also reported that satellite monitoring had identified 14 cases of stubble burning, indicating ongoing coordination to tackle this issue.

Firecracker Ban and Anti-Dust Campaign

In a bid to further curb pollution, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers until January 1. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of pollutants during the festive season. “We cannot change the weather, but we are striving to reduce pollution sources,” Rai stated.

To combat the seasonal rise in pollution, an anti-dust campaign has been intensified across the city. This campaign commenced on October 7 and has involved surprise inspections of construction sites, many of which were found to be non-compliant with regulations. During a recent inspection at a construction site in Pritam Pura, Rai noted minimal adherence to dust control measures, resulting in a ₹50,000 fine for the offending company.

Focus on Compliance and Future Measures

Rai announced that the construction company would have one week to comply with regulations, with the possibility of increased penalties for non-compliance. He also addressed the recent decline in air quality, linking it to seasonal weather changes. “As temperatures drop, pollution particles tend to settle lower in the atmosphere,” he explained.

To combat pollution effectively, Rai stressed the need to focus on reducing various sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning. “We must reduce these sources to improve air quality. The government is advancing with 11 measures and will consider emergency actions as needed,” he concluded.

The implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan reflects Delhi‘s urgent response to rising air pollution levels. With a comprehensive strategy that includes monitoring, regulation enforcement, and public cooperation, the government aims to mitigate the adverse effects of pollution and improve the quality of life for residents. As the situation evolves, ongoing efforts will be crucial in addressing the persistent challenge of air quality in the national capital.

