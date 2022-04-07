Flights between India and Malaysia and Thailand will resume this month

AirAsia said in a statement on Wednesday that flights between India and Malaysia and Thailand will resume this month.

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, India resumed regular international flights on March 27. Flights on six routes between India and Malaysia will gradually restart, according to the Malaysian carrier.

Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flights started on April 1, while Tiruchirapalli-Kuala Lumpur flights started on April 5.

Flights between Kochi and Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur, and Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur will start on April 18, April 23, and May 1 respectively.

In May, the Malaysian airline announced the commencement of five new India-Thailand routes (2022). According to the announcement, flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Chennai to Bangkok, Kolkata to Bangkok, Kochi to Bangkok, and Jaipur to Bangkok will begin on May 4, May 2, May 1, and May 1, respectively.