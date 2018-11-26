Aircel-Maxis case: The Patiala House Court on Monday granted custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram and five other officials in the Aircel-Maxis case. However, Chidambaram requested the court to grant him more time. The next hearing in the case was scheduled on December 18, reports said.

The Patiala House Court on Monday granted custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and five other officials in the Aircel-Maxis case. However, Chidambaram requested the court to grant him more time. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Patiala House Court that they have received the sanction from the government to prosecute P Chidambaram in the case. Meanwhile, interim protection of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram has been extended till December 18, 2018. The next hearing in the case was scheduled on December 18, reports said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed supplementary chargesheet against nine people including Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the controversial Aircel-Maxis case. The Patiala House Court had fixed 26th November as the date for consideration on the chargesheet. Total nine people have been listed as accused in the chargesheet. The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.

Chidambaram’s son Karthi is currently out on bail has also been named in the chargesheet filed in Delhi Patiala House Court. As per the chargesheet filed, 2 illegal payments in tune more than 1 crore were paid to Karti Chidambaram’s companies, Chess Management and Advantage Strategic, during the Aircel-Maxis deal for the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

