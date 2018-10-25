The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed supplementary chargesheet against nine people including Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi's Patiala House Court in the controversial Aircel-Maxis case. The Patiala House Court has fixed 26th November as the date for consideration on the chargesheet. Total nine people have been listed as accused in the chargesheet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed supplementary chargesheet against nine people including Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the controversial Aircel-Maxis case. The Patiala House Court has fixed 26th November as the date for consideration on the chargesheet. Total nine people have been listed as accused in the chargesheet.

Chidambaram’s son, who is currently out on bail has also been named in the chargesheet filed in Delhi Patiala House Court. As per the chargesheet filed, 2 illegal payments in tune more than 1 crore were paid to Karti Chidambaram’s companies, Chess Management and Advantage Strategic, during the Aircel-Maxis deal for the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE INFAMOUS CASE

This Aircel Maxis controversy is related to the 2G spectrum scam. But P Chidambaram’s link in the case dates back to 2006 when foreign investment clearance was granted for the Aircel-Maxis deal.

According to the chargesheet, a Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings, which is a subsidiary of Maxis sought the approval for an investment of 800 million dollars in Aircel and when the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by the Prime Minister should have given the approval, it actually came from the finance ministry.

As per the rules, the finance ministry has only the power to approve investments of smaller sums, up to Rs. 600 crore, but in particular case the limit was ignored.

The CBI alleged that for the approval, Aircel Televentures Limited paid Rs. 26 lakh to a company linked to Karti Chidambaram, and then 87 lakh again to the same company.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More