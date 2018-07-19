Barely an hour after CBI filed a fresh charge-sheet in Aircel-Maxis case listing P Chidambaram as an accused, the former Finance Minister took to his official Twitter handle and slammed the government for pressurising CBI into filing the charge-sheet.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday lambasted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the investigative agency listed him as an accused in the Aircel-Maxis case. The senior Congress leader took to Twitter to respond to the fresh charge-sheet filed by CBI in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Putting his faith in the judiciary, he said that the matter will be contested in the court and he will not make any further public comment till then.

Barely an hour after CBI named P Chidambaram an accused, he vented against the fresh charge-sheet on micro-blogging site. He said that CBI has been pressured to file a charge-sheet to support a preposterous allegation against him and officers with a sterling reputation.

CBI has been pressured to file a charge sheet to support a preposterous allegation against me and officers with a sterling reputation. The case is now before the Hon'ble Court and it will be contested vigorously. I shall make no more public comment. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 19, 2018

Another Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal came to the aide of his party man saying that the accusations against Chidambaram will fall flat soon. While speaking to media, Sibal said, “What do you expect from this government and the CBI. This new charge-sheet will meet the same fate as other charge-sheets of the CBI filed in the past. Remember what happened to the 2G case, it all resulted in acquittal. The same thing will happen here.”

P Chidambaram joins the list of accused in the Aircel-Maxis case which already has his son Karti Chidambaram and 16 others, many working and retired government officials, in it. Earlier on June 10, Chidambaram had accused the Enforcement Directorate of carrying out a witch-hunt against him.

What do you expect from this government & the CBI. It'll meet the same fate as other chargesheets of the CBI. Remember what happened to the 2G case, it all resulted in acquittement. Same thing will happen here: Kapil Sibal on P Chidambaram listed an accused in Aircel Maxis Case pic.twitter.com/HCjbvuwhQ5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

CBI in its new charge-sheet has said that it discovered two sets of money trails regarding the clearance of Foreign Investment Promotion Board. The Patiala House Court will now take the cognizance of the charge-sheet on July 31, Tuesday.

