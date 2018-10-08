Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the interim protection of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the controversial Aircel-Maxis case and fixed 1st November as the next date of hearing in the matter. The court will also hear ED's plea seeking cancellation of their interim relief.

The former finance minister arrived at Patiala House Court for hearing in Aircel-Maxis case on Monday Morning. (Photo: ANI)

The court was hearing anticipatory bail pleas of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court will also hear ED’s plea seeking cancellation of their interim relief.

In September, the ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had informed the Supreme Court that Karti was “blatantly misusing” the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case. The SC allowed Karti to travel abroad between 20-30 September.

Earlier, Chidambaram had lambasted the CBI after the investigative agency listed him as an accused in the Aircel-Maxis case. He joined the list of accused in the Aircel-Maxis case which already has his son Karti Chidambaram and 16 others, many working and retired government officials, in it. Earlier on June 10, Chidambaram had accused the Enforcement Directorate of carrying out a witch-hunt against him.

