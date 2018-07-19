CBI has filed a fresh charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case listing P Chidambaram as one of the accused in the case along with his son Karti Chidambaram and 16 others. The charge-sheet has been filed in Patiala House Court and the court will take the cognizance of it on July 31.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday listed former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet filed in Aircel-Maxis case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. His son Karti Chidambaram and 16 others have already been accused in the ongoing case. CBI has also named two government officials in the new charge-sheet and has charged them with ‘Abuse of Power’. Patiala House Court will take cognizance of the matter on July 31, Tuesday.

In its new charge-sheet, CBI has stated that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance during the investigation of the case. Among the total 18 accused, there are some public office holders, both working and retired, who have been named in the charge-sheet.

The charge-sheet is now seen as a big jolt to the Congress party which is to move a no-confidence motion in the Parliament against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on Friday.

The fresh charge-sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case has come a week after P Chidambaram accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of carrying out a witch-hunt against him.

Also Read: Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court allows probe into allegations against ED officer Rajeshwar Singh of disproportionate assets

However, the senior Congress leader had stressed that his name was not in the First Information Report filed in the matter and the allegations against him will be answered in the court.

Earlier on May 30, P Chidambaram had moved the court in order to seek protection from his potential arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case. He had argued that all the evidence in the case is already in possession of the government and that he has nothing more to offer.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More