The Supreme Court on Wednesday authorised the government to investigate the allegations against Enforcement Directorate official Rajeshwar Singh who is probing 2G scam and Aircel-Maxis cases while observing that any official involved in sensitive cases should not be under any cloud.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a probe into alleged disproportionate assets of Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s official Rajeshwar Singh who is investigating 2G scam and Aircel-Maxis cases.

A Vacation bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and SK Kaul observed that no officer investigating any highly sensitive case “should be under any cloud.” The bench allowed the government to investigate the disproportionate assets saying the charges were serious and required to be looked into.

The observations came after Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee told the bench that Centre was in favour to probe the allegations that Rajeshwar has disproportionate assets and handed over a communication in a sealed cover to the bench.

As a matter of fact, when there are allegations, whether right or wrong against you (Rajeshwar) it has to be looked into,” bench was quoted by TOI as saying.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by an investigating journalist, Rajneesh Kapur, who claimed that Rajeshwar had amassed assets which are disproportionate to his known source of Income.

A week before, Rajeshwar had filed a contempt plea against Kapur and claimed that he was attempting to delay the ongoing probe in the Aircel Maxis case.

Interestingly, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also moved the Supreme Court seeking to implead himself as a party in the plea filed by Kapur.

“This ED officer was protected by the apex court on several occasions. To delay the investigation in the case a writ petition was filed against the investigating officer alleging that he had acquired disproportionate assets,” Swamy was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Great SC Order: PIL dismissed. But RAW sealed cover Note may be investigated by Govt. But Aircel Maxis scam investigation must be finished by Sept 12 th. Govt May decide after charge sheet is filed the ED chief will decide if Rajeshwar needed in the probe — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 27, 2018

