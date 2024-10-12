Aircraft Faces Mid-Air Glitch After Take-Off From Tiruchirappalli, Lands Safely

The Boeing 737, carrying 141 passengers, took off from Trichy Airport at 5:45 PM and successfully landed at 8:15 PM.

An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah encountered a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff on Friday, prompting the aircraft to circle over Trichy, Tamil Nadu, for nearly two hours to burn off fuel before landing safely.

The Boeing 737, carrying 141 passengers, took off from Trichy Airport at 5:45 PM and successfully landed at 8:15 PM. Trichy airport was placed on high alert after the crew reported issues with the landing gear. In preparation for the landing, over a dozen ambulances and fire tenders were dispatched to the airport, and foam was sprayed on the runway to mitigate fire risks during a potential belly landing.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu praised the swift actions of the crew and emergency teams, ensuring the safety of all passengers. He stated, “Air India Express flight AXB-613 has safely landed at Trichy Airport following a hydraulic failure. Safety remains our highest priority in every operation.”

What Happened?

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft’s landing gear failed to retract, prompting the pilot, Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal, and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole to decide to return to Trichy. Due to the landing gear issue, the aircraft needed to dump fuel, circling Trichy for over two hours while the pilot executed 24 small loops and three larger ones in preparation for landing.

The pilot communicated with Air Traffic Control (ATC), which had granted permission for a belly landing. However, the landing gear deployed during the landing, allowing for a normal touchdown. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation until the plane was safely on the ground.

Internal Probe Launched By Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that, despite the initial permission for a belly landing, the aircraft landed normally without incident. The ministry has initiated an internal investigation into the event, and the DGCA has been notified.

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the cause of the issue would be thoroughly investigated. They clarified that no emergency was declared by the crew; rather, the aircraft circled as a precaution to reduce fuel and weight before landing. The airline will arrange an alternative flight for the passengers to continue their journey to Sharjah.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed relief at the safe landing, stating he had coordinated an emergency response, including deploying fire engines and ambulances. He commended the captain and crew for their effective handling of the situation and ensured that assistance would continue for all passengers.

Cause of Snag Will Be Investigated: Air India

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the technical issue will be thoroughly investigated.

“We are aware of media reports concerning an Air India Express flight on the Tiruchirappalli–Sharjah route. To clarify, the operating crew did not declare an emergency. After identifying a technical problem, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as a precaution to reduce fuel and weight, taking into account the runway length, before executing a safe precautionary landing. We will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the issue,” the spokesperson stated.