Airfare discounts:: Many airlines announced a spate of airfare offers to the passengers on Tuesday. January 29. Among them was Air India that declared offers on domestic and international flight tickets starting at as low as Rs 979 and Rs 6,000 respectively. Other airlines that went ahead with special bonanzas was IndiGo, which announced new international flight connections starting from Rs 7,999, India.com reported. On the other hand, Jet Airways said there would be a discount of up to 50% on airfares, however, it would be part of a limited period offer.

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 979 in economy class and Rs 6,965 in business class on domestic flights. While for the passengers travelling abroad, the flight tickets will start from Rs 6,000 in economy class and Rs 22,000 for the business class. In case of a round-trip, the economy class ticket can be purchased at Rs 7,500 and for business class, it would be Rs 18,000.

On the other hand Jet Airways is providing up to 50% discount on both domestic and international flights. As per the Airlines official website, jetairways.in, the discounts are on both economy and business class flights.

And all the passengers must hurry as the offer can be availed till Wednesday, January 31. However, travel bugs can book tickets in the economy section from February 8.

While IndiGo will be taking routine routes Kannur-Doha and Kannur-Kuwait at a price starting from Rs 7,999, which are reportedly going to begin from March 15.

Media reports said it will also take non-stop flights between Delhi-Istanbul at a price starting from 23,999, from March 20.

