After the remarks of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on fast-growing AIUDF, All India United Democratic Front’s President Badruddin Ajmal hits back at him and stated that Army should not indulge in the politics. In a presser, AIUDF head targeted Bipin Rawat and said Army Chief’s statement was Political and shocking. The AIUDF president also slammed saying the Army chief has indulged in politics which is against the constitutional mandate. In a tweet from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal wrote, “Gen Rawat has made a political statement, shocking! Why is it a concern for the Army Chief that a political party, based on democratic and secular values, is rising faster than BJP?”

#WATCH from Guwahati: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal addresses the media after Army Chief's remark on AIUDF https://t.co/jMbbyGBOZn — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

During the press conference, Ajmal told reporters that the Army chief was misinformed and misguided. He also added that he has full faith in Rawat and that protecting the country is his job.

By making such statement, isn't the Chief of Army Staff indulging into politics which is against the constitutional mandate given to him. @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia please take note.

2 — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) February 22, 2018

