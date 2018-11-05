In the political turmoil, Congress leader Hiphei resigns as Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly and joined BJP on Monday. Hiphei handed over his resignation to the deputy speaker R Lalrinawma today morning.

The Mizoram assembly speaker and senior Congress leader Hiphei resigned from his post on Monday and joined the arch-rivals BJP. Hiphei handed over his resignation to the deputy speaker R Lalrinawma today morning. According to the reports, Congress leader’s move came in after he wasn’t named in the candidate list for the upcoming state assembly polls. The news agency ANI reported, “Congress leader Hiphei who had resigned as Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly, joins BJP.”

Hiphei reported that he had handed over his resignation to the Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma and he has accepted it. The senior leader has won from the Palak constituency of Mizoram last time, but this time Congress has dropped his name from the candidates’ list for the upcoming state elections.

Aizawl: Congress leader Hiphei who had resigned as Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly, joins BJP pic.twitter.com/rd8T4PSJv8 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More