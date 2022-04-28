Ajay Devgn, who is anticipating the release of his new film, 'Runway 34,' on Thursday, got into an argument with South actress Kichcha Sudeepa over the latter's remark that Hindi is no longer India's national language.

Ajay Devgn, who is anticipating the release of his new film, ‘Runway 34,’ on Thursday, got into an argument with South actress Kichcha Sudeepa over the latter’s remark that Hindi is no longer India’s national language.

During an event, Sudeepa remarked that “Hindi is no longer a national language.”

Following this, Devgn rushed to Twitter to share his thoughts on Sudeepa's remark. He wrote in Hindi,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

Sudeepa responded to this tweet from the ‘Shivaay’ actor by writing, “Hello, @ajaydevgn sir… the context in which I stated that statement is very different from how it appears to have reached you. When I encounter you in person, I’ll probably emphasize why the statement was made. It wasn’t meant to offend, provoke, or generate controversy. Why, sir, would I do such a thing?”

Sudeepa responded to this tweet from the 'Shivaay' actor by writing, "Hello, @ajaydevgn sir… the context in which I stated that statement is very different from how it appears to have reached you. When I encounter you in person, I'll probably emphasize why the statement was made. It wasn't meant to offend, provoke, or generate controversy. Why, sir, would I do such a thing?"

He further stated that “Sir, I adore and respect all of our country’s languages. I’d like to put this subject to rest because I said the line in a completely different context. Many blessings and best wishes to you at all times. I want to meet you soon.”

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

In a series of tweets, Sudeepa continued saying, “Explaining further, sir Ajay Devgn, I did understand the Hindi text you provided. It is only because we have all respected, loved, and studied Hindi. No offense, sir, but I was curious as to what would happen if my response was typed in Kannada.!! Sir, don’t we also belong to India?”

Devgn praised Sudeepa for “clearing up the misconception” after hearing his version of the story.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hello, @KicchaSudeep, You’re a good friend. Thank you for putting an end to the misunderstanding. I’ve always considered the film industry to be a single entity. All languages are respected by us, and we want everyone to respect ours as well. Perhaps something was misunderstood in the translation.”

Devgn praised Sudeepa for "clearing up the misconception" after hearing his version of the story.

He wrote on Twitter, "Hello, @KicchaSudeep, You're a good friend. Thank you for putting an end to the misunderstanding. I've always considered the film industry to be a single entity. All languages are respected by us, and we want everyone to respect ours as well. Perhaps something was misunderstood in the translation."

“Sir, translation, and interpretation are both points of view. That is why, without fully understanding the situation, matters, matters, and so @ajaydevgn sir, I don’t blame you. Perhaps if I had received a tweet from you for a creative cause, it would have been a pleasant time. Love & Regards, “As this Twitter chat came to a close, Sudeepa answered.

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay recently announced his next project, ‘Bholaa,’ a Hindi version of the popular Tamil film ‘Kaithi.’ It will be released on March 30, 2023, and Tabu will play a key part as a super-cop.