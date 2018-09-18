Ajay Maken has reportedly resigned from the Congress. In the letter marked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken said that he is unwell and will soon be leaving for abroad for his treatment. As per reports, Ajay Maken's resignation is yet to accepted by the Congress president. Ajay Maken took over the post of Delhi Congress president some three years ago in 2015 from Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Former parliamentarian and Delhi Congress president, Ajay Maken has reportedly resigned from the Congress. In the letter marked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken said that he is unwell and will soon be leaving for abroad for his treatment. As per reports, Ajay Maken’s resignation is yet to accepted by the Congress president. Ajay Maken took over the post of Delhi Congress president some three years ago in 2015 from Arvinder Singh Lovely. Soon after the matter was highlighted, Congress said that Ajay Maken has not resigned but on medical leave.

Putting an end to reports claiming that Ajay Maken has resigned, Congress said that he has cited ill-health and said that he will be going to abroad for his medical check-ups. the clarification issued by the Congress added that Ajay Maken has met Rahul Gandhi and also Congress in charge of Delhi affairs PC Chachko.

Nirmala Sitharaman says Pakistani soldiers are being beheaded but not showcased

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party incharge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko: Congress pic.twitter.com/oODU7OLqMY — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

The following development comes after the social media was flooded with reports claiming that Ajay Maken has resigned from Congress citing ill health.

Reports suggest that Ajay Maken had previously resigned from Congress following its terrible performance during the Civic Polls. however, he was convinced by then vice-president Rahul Gandhi following which he took the resignation back. The senior Congress leader has been the MP twice and is a three-time MLA.

BJP worker knows the worth of washing MP Nishikant Dubey’s feet and drinking that water

The senior Congress leader has been the MP twice and is a three-time MLA. Since Ajay Maken had strongly been opposing an alliance with the AAP, his exit could pave a way for a possible alliance between Congress and AAP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More