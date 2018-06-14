Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Thursday led the protest against Modi and Kejriwal government over rising pollution in Delhi. Leading a group of hundreds of workers, Ajay Maken marched to Rajiv Chowk Metro station while wearing pollution masks.

Amid the rising pollution in the Delhi, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Thursday launched protested against Modi-led government at the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. With slogans and supporters in Delhi on Thursday, thousands of Congress workers led by Ajay Maken wearing anti-pollution masks protested at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Maken’s protest against Modi and Kejriwal has come as Delhi has been witnessing dusty environment from a couple of days but no solution has been found so far to tackle the situation.

Speaking to media during the protest, Ajay Maken raised questions on the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi which is demanding statehood for Delhi to gain more power. He said why the AAP government first tell about what it has done for Delhi with the powers it is already having. Maken alleged that why the government could not even purchase a single new DTC bus and was running the ones bought during Congress government.

Maken’s protest came on the day when at the same time Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified its protest against L-G Anil Baijal over Delhi’s full statehood issue. AAP along with its lawmakers, workers with the support of CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat protest and carried out candle-march from Rajghat area to display protest against the Centre and L-G for granting Delhi full statehood status.

Thousands of Congress workers under the leadership of Sh. @ajaymaken wearing anti pollution masks protested at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Gate No.7, against the Pollution in Delhi due to which emergency like situation has arisen. pic.twitter.com/PxJGkFWO4c — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) June 14, 2018

Earlier, Ajay Maken while speaking on the possibility of Congress and AAP coming together to fight Modi in 2019 had rejected the chances of both the parties coming together. Instead, Maken had hit out at Kejriwal party saying that the government is not able to work that’s why they have resorted the protest politics to divert the issue and its failures. Maken said this while speaking to an English news channel.

Supporting party leader’s voice, Congress leader and former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmisthaa Mukherjee while hitting out at Kejriwal said, “While the Delhi CM lounges in AC room, Congress workers under the leadership of Ajay Maken took to streets to protest against utter indifference of AAP and Modi governments to increasing menace of air pollution in Delhi.”

