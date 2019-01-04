Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress President: Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Congress President due to health reasons while the grapevine is abuzz that Sheila Dikshit is expected to be the PCC president, who will toe the realpolitik line in the capital towards the party's efforts to forge a better Opposition response to the BJP.

Ajay Maken’s resignation as Delhi Congress president may pave way for the Congress to forge an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, if one goes by speculation. Despite being unseated by AAP in Delhi, Dikshit is expected to be a PCC president, who will toe the realpolitik line in the capital towards the party’s efforts to forge a better Opposition response to the BJP. Earlier, some leaders and workers of AAP’s Punjab unity expressed concern over the possibility of an alliance with Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the AAP held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home in Delhi on Thursday.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present in the meeting. However, Gopal Rai told reporters that the PAC will consider the opinion of party leaders and workers from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in a meeting after January 15, and take a decision on the AAP-Congress alliance. As of now, the AAP has formed no alliance with any party. Sanjay Singh said the future plans of the party over any pre-poll alliance with the Congress or the Mahagathbandhan of various non-BJP parties is still unclear.

The National Council of the party had decided to contest all 33 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh, reports said. Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress President: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President on Thursday due to health reasons, reports said. He had taken the charge of the party four years ago, after the party’s poor performance in state polls.

Before putting in his papers, Maken met Rahul Gandhi and sought his advice on Thursday night. The 54-year-old politician thanked Congress workers and party president Rahul Gandhi for accepting his resignation letter. However, the grapevine is abuzz that Rahul Gandhi may give him a new central role or he may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

