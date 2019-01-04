Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Friday resigned from his post citing health reasons. However, sources suggest, Makhan is being prepped for a new central role or can even be given an opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi has accepted the resignation.

Maken took the charge after the party was crushed in the Delhi Assembly elections after being in power for 3 consecutive years. Reports suggest, Maken met the Congress scion at his residence last night to apprise the party president of the decision. Maken had also resigned back in 2017 after the party couldn’t deliver in the civic polsl as well. But his resignation was not accepted, and then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had asked him to continue.

“After the 2015 Vidan Sabha elections, as the Delhi Congress chief, I have received a lot of love from Delhi Congress workers, the media covering the party and from our party head Rahul Gandhi ji. In these difficult times, it was not easy. I thank you all for everything,” Maken tweeted on Friday morning.

Earlier in September, there were reports of him resigning but it was not accepted as well. As of now no name has been finalised for Maken’s replacement.

