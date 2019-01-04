Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress President: Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Congress President due to health reasons while the grapevine is abuzz that Rahul Gandhi may give him a new central role or he may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress President: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President on Thursday due to health reasons, reports said. He had taken the charge of the party four years ago, after the party’s poor performance in state polls. Before putting in his papers, Maken met Rahul Gandhi and sought his advice on Thursday night.

The 54-year-old politician thanked Congress workers and party president Rahul Gandhi for accepting his resignation letter. However, the grapevine is abuzz that Rahul Gandhi may give him a new central role or he may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More