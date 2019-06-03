Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor with the NDA-II giving him a Cabinet rank. Significant anti-terror operations like surgical strikes in 2016 and 2019 were conducted under Doval's watch.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will be continuing in the national security domain, this time in the cabinet as he has been promoted to the cabinet in recognition of his contribution to the country’s security. He was earlier placed in the Minister of State rank. With Doval being given the cabinet rank for the NSA’s role, he has been appointed as the NSA for another five years in NDA-II.

The promotion to Doval’s designation is emerging from his work in the previous government that certainly impressed Prime Minister Modi-led NDA-I, say sources. He was earlier the head of Intelligence Bureau (IB) while the job of NSA was assigned to him in 2014. India’s two of its most significant anti-terror operations, one in 2016 and another in 2019, were executed under the watch of Ajit Doval.

First was the 2016 surgical strikes carried-out by the Indian Army in the aftermath of Uri attack in 2018 while the second one i.e Balakot air strikes took place earlier this year following the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14. He’s also credited with solving the Doklam standoff between China and India in 2017 when the two countries were engaged in a bitter war of words at the border for several months.

A 1968-batch IPS officer, Doval has been an intel operative who infiltrated Mizo National Army and combated terrorists in Punjab and Srinagar. He also spent 6 years in Pakistan and is the first police officer to receive Kirti Chakra in 1988. There had been much speculation over Doval’s work portfolio after the swearing-in of PM Modi and his new council of ministers. He has been in charge of the national security establishment that includes all anti-terror and intelligence outfits, which also makes him the most powerful officers in the country.

He has also been instrumental in carrying out surgical strikes in Myanmar and his extension underlines the confidence of Modi government within the government establishment.

