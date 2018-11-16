The first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and leader of Janata Congress in the state, Ajit Jogi who is competing in the forthcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls, has clarified on his recent remarks where he had said that anything is possible over the possibility of getting aligned with the BJP in the upcoming elections said that he meant the opposite and was misquoted.

The first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and leader of Janata Congress in the state, Ajit Jogi who is competing in the forthcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls, has clarified on his recent remarks where he had said that anything is possible over the possibility of getting aligned with the BJP in the upcoming elections said that he meant the opposite and was misquoted. Addressing the issue with alliance partner and chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati, Jogi said that alliance with BJP will not happen. Jogi was asked whether he will align with the BJP in case there is a fractured mandate or if no party would be in a position to form the government on its own.

Further speaking on the matter, Ajit Jogi said that he won’t align with the BJP even if they have to sit in the opposition. He further said that his words were twisted because he had said that in some other context. Ajit Jogi accepted that he had said everything is possible in politics which was correct. Ajit Jogi also said that they won’t ally with BJP or Congress because their alliance was strong and showed confidence that they will form the government.

Matching the chords with Ajit Jogi, BSP chief Mayawati also said that she will prefer to sit in the opposition rather than aligning with the Congress party or the BJP. She said both parties were like snakes, one was Saanpnath while the other one was Naagnath.

According to reports, Ajit Jogi in a recent press conference in Chhattisgarh while responding to media questions whether he will take support from the BJP to come to power in the state had said that in politics one can’t rule out anything. His comments ignited a series of permutations and combinations in the poll-bound state.

