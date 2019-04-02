Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, said their efforts will be to defeat the BJP in all the seats of the state. The BSP has already declared its candidates for nine of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. However, it is yet to declare candidates for Raipur and Bilaspur.

Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh not to contest Lok Sabha elections: The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will not contest Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday. Ajit Jogi, who is also the chief of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, said his party will extend the support to ally Bahujan Samaj Party-led by Mayawati, rather than fielding its candidates on all 11 seats. The decision was taken unanimously in a party meeting that was helmed by Ajit Jogi. Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, said their efforts will be to defeat the BJP in all the seats of the state.

He further said as far as the national perspective is concerned, their first and last objective is to defeat forces engaged in spreading hatred and communalism in the country.

Ajit Jogi, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh: JCCJ will not contest in Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. Our alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/7zfUHSpKlK — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Both JCC and BSP had contested the Assembly elections held last year in December together. But they failed to put up a good show, given the levels of expectations the people have with them at that time.

However, the JCC and the Mayawati-led party had secured five and two seats, respectively, in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. The Congress had swept the state, winning 68 out of 90 seats, forcing the BJP to just 15 seats.

Ajit Jogi left the Congress in 2016 and floated his own party. The voting for 11 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

