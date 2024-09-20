Ajit Pawar Faces Setback As Key OBC Leader Joins Rival Camp

In a significant blow to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), OBC leader Ishwar Balbudhe has joined the Sharad Pawar-led opposition camp in Mumbai. This development occurred on Friday, with Balbudhe officially joining the party in the presence of Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Changing Dynamics in Maharashtra Politics

Earlier on September 10, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Jayant Patil claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is now heavily influenced by consultants.

“Ajit Pawar is not the same anymore. I don’t know if his nature has changed or not, but he has hired consultants to advise him on what to say in his speeches before the media. They have been given this responsibility for a hefty fee. He speaks in the manner he is advised,” Patil stated.

Ajit Pawar’s Shift in Allegiance

Last year in July, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in his party, aligning himself with the National Democratic Alliance and subsequently taking an oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Upcoming Elections and Political Alliances

The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held across 288 constituencies, although the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the specific dates for the elections.

The upcoming elections will feature a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Recent Electoral Performance

The recent Lok Sabha elections have bolstered the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats, Congress securing 13, and the NCP-SP winning eight, bringing the total tally of the alliance to 30.

In contrast, the Maha Yuti alliance faced a major setback, with the BJP winning only nine seats, the Shiv Sena winning seven, and the NCP securing just one seat, totaling 17 for the alliance.

This shift in alliances and recent electoral performances may significantly impact the political landscape of Maharashtra as the state approaches its upcoming elections.

