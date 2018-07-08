At least 12 were killed and 21 were left severely injured after a collision between a truck and a bus took place on Sunday noon in Rajasthan's Ajmer. After the matter was reported, the locals present near the area rushed to the spot to get the injured people out of the vehicle.

At least 12 people were killed and 21 were left severely injured after a collision between a truck and a bus took place on Sunday noon in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. After the matter was reported, the locals present near the area rushed to the spot to get the injured people out of the vehicle. After the matter was reported, local police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. the injured people have been rushed to a nearby JLN hospital.

Several injured people are said to be in a critical state and reports suggest that the number is likely to rise. As per reports, the accident took place between a roadways bus and a truck that was carrying construction material in Ajmer.

The locals present at the spot stated that the collision was so massive that one part of the roadways bus was completely destroyed. After the police reached the spot, the injured people were rushed to a nearby a hospital. The government is yet to speak over the accident that has reportedly claimed over 10 lives.

The primary reports suggest that the collision took place after the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and rammed into the other one. while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The following mishap comes to light just a few days after 48 people had lost their lives after their bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on last Sunday. The accident took place at around 9 am near Queens bridge on Pipli Bhaun road. Reports suggested that accident took place after the driver lost control of the passenger bus.

Later, the authorities initiated an airlift service for the injured people. PM Modi had also expressed grief over the accident.

