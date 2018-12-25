Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condemned the vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by Akali Dal workers. He has directed police officials to identify the accused and take stern action. In a tweet, the chief minister said former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal should apologise for this obnoxious act.

Youth Akali Dal leaders on Tuesday allegedly vandalised and blackened the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Punjab’s Ludhiana, demanding the withdrawal of former prime minister’s Bharat Ratna. Following which the Congress members cleaned it with milk. They were protesting against the anti-Sikh riots of Ludhiana. The Akali Dal workers reportedly used black sprays to blacken Gandhi’s bust. The Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded a special session of Punjab assembly to be called to pass a resolution to withdraw the Bharat Ratna from former prime minister Bharat Ratna.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condemned the vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue by Akali Dal workers. He has directed police officials to identify the accused and take stern action. In a tweet, the chief minister said former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal should apologise for this obnoxious act.

Strongly condemn vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by @Akali_Dal_ workers in Ludhiana. Have asked Police to identify the guilty & take strict action. @officeofssbadal should apologise to people of Punjab for this obnoxious act.https://t.co/vh1F12KgEo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 25, 2018

This comes days after Delhi government passed a resolution demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over his failure to curb the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that left nearly 3,000 people dead, mostly in the national capital. However, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has denied such reports. The move triggered a political controversy with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba claiming that her party had asked her to resign as she stood against the resolution.

