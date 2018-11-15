According to reports, convicts Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh were attacked while the police were trying to take them away from the court. The Patiala House Court on Wednesday convicted both Naresh and Yashpal of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh and injuring three others in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area during the 1984 riots.

Akali Dal MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday reportedly attacked 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts inside Delhi’s Patiala House Court premises. According to reports, convicts Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh were attacked while the police were trying to take them away from the court. The Patiala House Court on Wednesday convicted both Naresh and Yashpal of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh and injuring three others in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area during the 1984 riots.

While the SIT on 1984 anti-Sikh riots sought the death penalty for Sherawat and Yashpal, the court reserved for November 20 the order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the accused. Slain Hardev’s brother Santok Singh had filed an affidavit before the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission which was formed to probe the killings and a case was registered in this regard in 1993 at Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi.

Family members of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have been awaiting justice for the past 34 years.

#WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slaps a 1984 riots case convict in Delhi's Patiala House Court. (Strong language) pic.twitter.com/girEuUSlc7 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

