Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs on Tuesday (August 28) protested outside the Punjab Assembly over the less time allotted to them for the debate on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on desecration of religious texts. The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a ruckus in the House after Congress members alleged that former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal was aware of the killings of 2 Sikh youths in the police firing which took place in 2015.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs on Tuesday walked out of the Punjab Assembly after Congress members alleged that the former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal knew about the killings of 2 Sikh youths in the police firing which took place in 2015. As per the reports, the duo was killed in Behbal Kalan near Kotkapura city when Sikhs were protesting against an incident of sacrilege in the district. After Congress’ alleged charge, the House witnessed an uproar and was later adjourned when Akali Dal protested over the less time allotted to them during a debate on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on desecration of religious texts.

Staging a walk-ourt from the Assembly, SAD leaders held a mock Assembly session at the waiting area of the House. In cognizance to the matter, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the Badals were about it and were part of the drama triggered by the sacrilege, say reports.

This was not the only issue which created an uproar in the Punjab assembly. Amidst the discussion on Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on desecration of religious texts, SAD leaders including former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and others, demanded a discussion in the House on Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement on 1984-anti-Sikh riots, which he made during his recent visit to UK.

Speaking on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president said that it was a tragedy and a painful experience. Rahul Gandhi had also expressed that he was for the punishment for those involved in any kind of violence but denied that his party was involved in the riots.

