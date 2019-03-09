Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will tie the nuptial knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek and former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony.

A host of world leaders and corporate honchos including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are attending the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Apart from that, India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Samsung vice chairman JY Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris, Saudi Arabia oil minister Khalid Al Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, head of Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumaiyan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Purna Saggurti, senior MD of Saudi Aramco Ahmed Al-Subaey, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes are attending the wedding extravaganza, reports said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Union minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma are the country’s top politicians who will bless the newly-weds.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar and Priyanka Chopra with her mother & brother at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. pic.twitter.com/vTChHBupOy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will tie the nuptial knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Reports said Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the event. Akash and Isha were born on October 24, 1991.

#Mumbai: Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani & Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. pic.twitter.com/DaSBz0NkCg — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More