A host of world leaders and corporate honchos including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are attending the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Apart from that, India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Samsung vice chairman JY Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris, Saudi Arabia oil minister Khalid Al Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, head of Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumaiyan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Purna Saggurti, senior MD of Saudi Aramco Ahmed Al-Subaey, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes are attending the wedding extravaganza, reports said.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Union minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma are the country’s top politicians who will bless the newly-weds.
Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will tie the nuptial knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Reports said Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the event. Akash and Isha were born on October 24, 1991.
