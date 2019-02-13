Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding card video: Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta will tie the knot on March 10, 2019. The wedding card of Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta has been shared by the Ambani family officially, on which Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have shared a special message for to be bride and groom.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding card video: The wedding card of Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta has been shared by the Ambani family. Akash Ambani, son of Reliance group of Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will get married to Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on March 10, 2019. The official video of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding card has been shared by the elite family. Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding card video starts with a piece of devotional music and prayers to Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha.

A handwritten note by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is the first page of the wedding card. The note reads, “With prayers to Lord Krishna, with blessings of our parents, and with immense joy and happiness, we invite you to the marriage of our beloved sin Akash with his soulmate Shloka.”

Inviting friends, guests, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani through the note welcomed her to be daughter-in-law and her parents to their family.

“Marriage is a bond made in heaven, an eternal promise of love and companionship. As Akash and Shloka turn their childhood friendship into eternal love, they also turn our long and deep friendship with Mona and Russell into the loving bonds of family. We are overjoyed to welcome Shloka in our family as out dearest daughter-in-law, and we wish her and Akash the most glorious life together.”

