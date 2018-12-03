All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that PM Modi was still a "Chai Wala", and asked him to rise to the level of a Prime Minister.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday set off a major controversy amid the ongoing verbal battle between the BJP and his brother Asaduddin Owaisi. Akbaruddin attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that PM Modi was still a “Chai Wala”, and asked him to rise to the level of a Prime Minister.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s comment has come after AIMIM chief and his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi went all out against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to focus on his own state rather than create a communal divide in the poll-bound Telangana. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had said that if BJP comes to power then Asaduddin Owaisi will be driven out of the state.

Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad, Akbaruddin said, “Baat karein ki chai chai chai, chai. Har waqt vahi, demonetisation. Ye chai, vo chai, kadak chai, naram chai. Ye Wazir-e-Azam hain ya kya hain? Arey chaiwala tha, ab Wazir-e-Azam hai. Wazir-e-Azam jaisa ban jao. (Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about chai, chai chai, demonetisation, chai. You (PM Modi) were a Chai wala, now you’re the Prime Minister. Be the Prime Minister.)”

#WATCH Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM in Hyderabad: Baat karein ki ‘chai chai chai, chai. Har waqt vahi, demonetisation. Ye chai, vo chai, kadak chai, naram chai. Ye Wazir-e-Azam hain ya kya hain? Arey chaiwala tha, ab Wazir-e-Azam hai. Wazir-e-Azam jaisa ban jao. (02.12.2018) pic.twitter.com/t4xA1S103j — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018

Earlier, Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi said that India was his father’s country and nobody could force him to leave it.

“Ye mulk aapka hai, mera nahi hai? Kya BJP ke khilaaf bolna, Modi ke khilaaf bolna, uski poliices ko criticise karna, RSS ke khilaaf bolna, Yogi par bolna, to kya mulk se bhaga denge? (Is this country only yours, not mine? If I speak against the BJP, PM Modi, the RSS, Yogi, criticise Modi’s policies, will you throw me out of the country?),” Owaisi had asked while addressing a rally in Telangana Malakpet.

AIMIM was founded in 1927 in Hyderabad by Nawab Mahmood Nawaz Khan Qiledar of Hyderabad as a pro-Nizam party. In the 2014 state assembly, the party won 7 seats and was finally recognised as a state party.

The 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections will take place on December 7 for 119 seats and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More