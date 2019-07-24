Akbaruddin Owaisi renews 15-minute dare, challenges RSS: Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is known for stoking controversies, has repeated his highly provocative 2012 statement. Addressing a crowd, younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said that RSS people are yet to recuperate from the blow, referring to his statement wherein he had said remove police for 15 minutes, Muslims will finish 100 crore Hindus.

Akbaruddin Owaisi renews 15-minute dare, challenges RSS: Akbaruddin Owaisi, the leader of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and brother of MP Asaduddin Owaisi, stoked another controversy on Wednesday, renewing his 15-minute dare to the people belonging to the dominated religion of the country. Addressing a gathering in Telangana’s Karimnagar, Akbaruddin repeated the controversial statement wherein he had said remove the police for 15 minutes, the Muslims would finish 100 crore Hindus.

The fire-band leader said that no RSS person could touch even the hair of Muslims, adding that they do not scare to anyone. He said that people only fear to those only who knows how to instil fear. Younger Owaisi invoked the proverb that a single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith, referring to those who according to him see Muslims as weak.

While speaking on the growing incidents of mob lynchings in the country, he said that they (BJP/RSS) have not recuperated from the 15-minute blow which he gave them in 2015, referring to his highly provocative statement. He said that they hate him because they are yet to overvcome his speech. Akbaruddin was taken to a court for his 2012 speech. He had urged Muslims to unite and fight against the BJP and the RSS. He had also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App