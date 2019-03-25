Akbaruddin Owaisi slams BJP's Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign, says PM Narendra Modi should mention Chowkidar in Aadhaar card, voter-id, passport: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader mocked at PM Modi saying he should add a prefix Chowkidar to his Aadhaar card, voter-id and passport.

Akbaruddin Owaisi slams BJP’s Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign, says PM Narendra Modi should mention Chowkidar in Aadhaar card, voter-id, passport: Akbaruddin Owaisi has slammed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently launched Mai Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too) campaign. Addressing a gathering, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader mocked at PM Modi saying he should add a prefix Chowkidar to his Aadhaar card, voter-id and passport. Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly said that he would provide a whistle and A cap to PM Modi if he is really interested in becoming a Chowkidar.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had won from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana. In 2018, Akbaruddin was elected as floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More