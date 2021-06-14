The birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner June 14, is celebrated every year as World Blood Donor Day. He was an Austrian biologist, physician and immunologist who distinguished the main blood groups in 1900. This day was first initiated and established on June 14, 2004, by the World Health Organization.

The Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, henceforth, ABTYP, since its inception, has worked continuously for the well-being of the people and they really stand out and surpass all their previous achievements by working tirelessly to lend a hand to innumerable people. They have also ensured that help gets accessible to all in this unforeseen pandemic situation. When the whole world was inside their homes due to the lockdown, the hardworking workers of the organisation were making blood donations possible while also following the COVID protocol. In the beginning, this task seemed almost impossible but the persistence and the will of the volunteers to help the humankind made it possible.

Mr. Sandeep Kothari, president of ABTYP, informed us on a telephonic conversation that to spread awareness about blood donation and its importance, the organization installed approximately 5 lakh blood banks and 15 lakh life support centres. Furthermore, they organised 3000 blood donation camps for the noble cause. Working as the world’s largest blood donor organization, where it has the distinction of being named in the Guinness Book of World Records in the year 2013, the ABTYP – India organised blood donation camps during the unprecedented pandemic wherein its own members donated 30,000 blood units from April 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020. They received several certificates including certifications from Asia Pacific Records and Global Records for “Most Blood Units Donated During Covid-19 Pandemic” in the year 2020.

In 2020, ABTYP also received certificates by the aforementioned foundations and India Book of Records for “MAXIMUM PLASMA DONATIONS IN A MONTH” as they organised 700 Covid-19 convalescent plasma donations during the month of November from Covid recovered persons.

In the year 2021, during the second wave of Corona, ABTYP made a special achievement in this field. In the last two months, 7000+ units of blood donation and 600+ units of plasma donation have been done and this number is constantly increasing. “Where there is a will, there is a way” : adds Sandeep Kothari.

This organisation has surely proved to be a benchmark to all those who aspire to work for the benefit of the mankind.