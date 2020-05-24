Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for banning COVID-19 patients to carry mobile phones in the isolation wards and said that the decision has been taken to hide "mismanagement and plight of the hospitals" from the public.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for banning COVID-19 patients to carry mobile phones in the isolation wards and said that the decision has been taken to hide “mismanagement and plight of the hospitals” from the public.

“If the infection spreads through mobile, it should be banned in the entire country along with the isolation wards. This (mobile phones) becomes mental support during loneliness. This ban is to hide mismanagement and plight of the hospitals from the public,” Yadav tweeted.

Taking a dig at the state government, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “There is no need to ban mobile phone but to sanitise”.

The Uttar Pradesh government had prohibited patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards so as to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

As per the orders, two mobile phones will be available with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients can talk to their family members and administration if required. Further, the orders specify that the mobile numbers should be communicated to the family members of the patients.

“This is to inform that patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 hospitals are not allowed to take mobile phones along in the isolation wards as its spread infection,” read a letter by Director General Medical Education, KK Gupta to all concerned officials and Directors of dedicated COVID hospitals.

“To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre…” read the order. (ANI)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App