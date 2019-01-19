Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday addressed the mega rally led by TMC in Kolkata. He asserted that the in 2019, the country will get a new Prime Minister. During his address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the former UP CM to remove the BJP from UP and the TMC will do the same in Bengal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that this new year, India will have its new Prime Minister. While addressing the mega rally led by TMC in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, the former UP CM credited the ruling BJP for the formation of a united alliance that came together through the platform provided by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. While applauding Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to bring the Opposition together, the SP chief said soon Bengal will show the way to rest of the nation.

Hitting at the BJP, the SP leader said that the ruling party keeps teasing the Opposition with their claims that they have a lot of contenders for the Prime Minister’s post, adding that only people will decide who will become the new PM. He further attacked the BJP saying while the Opposition is coming together to form an alliance with people of India while the ruling government is forming an alliance with CBI and ED.

Akhilesh further accused the BJP of upsetting people and playing dirty politics with their sentiments. He also alleged that it is BJP who has been spreading hatred across the country. He said that with their slogan sabka saath sabka vikas, the party has continuously been trying to poison the society, adding that the message is a message of hate.

Besides Akhilesh, several top Opposition leaders came to Kolkata to take a part in the mega rally event, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang.

